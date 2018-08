Cucchi film opens Venice film fest

Venice, August 30 - A film on the death in police custody of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi opened the 75th Venice Film Festival to applause on Wednesday night. Sulla Mia Pelle, starring Alessandro Borghi as Cucchi and Jasmine Trinca as his tireless sister Ilaria, stirred some controversy as Borghi said there had been official "omertà" in the case. Vanessa Redgrave got a career Golden Lion and said she "could swear" over the treatment of refugees. The second day will feature Emma Stone and Alfonso Cuaron with their new films.