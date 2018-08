Redundancy fund requests down 57.4% in July

Rome, August 30 - Requests to use the government's CIG redundancy fund fell 57.4% in the year to July, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday, a mark of a recovering economy. Companies requested 14.5 million hours of CIG, 25.7% down on June, INPS said. In the first seven months of the year there were 139.5 million hours requested, a drop of 37.9%, the agency said.