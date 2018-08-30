I called CEI for Diciotti migrants - Salvini

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Digital Edition
Venice
30 Agosto 2018
Venice, August 30 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday he had been the one who had phoned the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) asking them to take migrants from the Diciotti coast guard ship where he had been holding them and demanding the EU take them. "It was me who called the CEI, they didn't call themselves. Ireland, Albania and the bishops were contacted by us," he said, referring to the two countries who also took in some of the Eritreans. "Europe for the umpteenth time turned away and pretended nothing was happening," he said. He said the government had also contacted "other countries we hope may be useful for other, eventual landings".
