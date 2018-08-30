40,000 migrants back, Macron shd keep quiet - Salvini

Rome, August 30 - France has pushed back more than 40,00 migrants to Italy since last year so French President Emmanuel Macron should stop lecturing Italy about stopping migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday. "More than 40,000 push backs at French borders with Italy since last year, a far cry from solidarity and reception," he said. "Macron should have the good taste to keep quiet and not give lectures to the Italians". Salvini has been refusing landing permission in Italy to many migrant rescue ships, drawing criticism from Macron.