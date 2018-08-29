Mercoledì 29 Agosto 2018 | 18:56

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Corte dei Conti: in Basilicata danni erariali per 26,9 milioni
27.08.2018

Bimbo di 2 anni muore durante volo Beirut-Roma, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari
28.08.2018

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro: denunciata
28.08.2018

Miss Italia diffida concorso ospitatoin tenuta Al Bano. «Non ne so nulla»
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu
08.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti
27.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Vatican City

Pope bitter over Viganò case but not considering resignation

Former US envoy says not acting in revenge

Vatican City, August 29 - Pope Francis is "embittered" by a letter written by Carlo Maria Viganò, the former top Vatican diplomat in the United States, which said Francis should step down for allegedly covering up a top US bishop's sex abuse, his close collaborators told ANSA. The former Vatican diplomat said in the document that Pope Francis had protected the former Washington DC archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who is accused of sexually abusing young seminarians. The pope is not considering resigning, however, the sources said. Viganò said he told Francis about McCarrick in 2013, saying he had been sanctioned by former pope Benedict XVI, but Francis did nothing about it. Francis has said he will not dignify Viganò's allegations with a reply. The case has pitted conservative critics of Francis against progressive supporters who say the traditionalists are "weaponising" child abuse to attack the pope's mercy-over-morals approach. Viganò also claimed there was a powerful gay lobby in the Church he blamed for the abuse cover-ups, naming names. On Wednesday Viganò, who was previously involved in the Vatileaks case, said in an interview that he was not pursuing a vendetta for having been replaced as nuncio to the US in 2016, or previously losing his place as Vatican city governor. "I have never had feelings of revenge or rancour in all these years," he said. He denied being a "poison-pen letter writer", saying "I am accustomed to doing things in the light of day." Viganò, one of the conservatives who have criticised Francis for opening up to gays and remarried divorcés while denouncing 'clericalism', unfettered capitalism and climate change, was speaking to journalist Aldo Maria Valli who published the interview on his blog on Vatican affairs.

