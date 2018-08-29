Mercoledì 29 Agosto 2018 | 17:21

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Corte dei Conti: in Basilicata danni erariali per 26,9 milioni
27.08.2018

Bimbo di 2 anni muore durante volo Beirut-Roma, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari
28.08.2018

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro: denunciata
28.08.2018

Premio per le eccellenze mondiali in tema di innovazione, l'unico finalista italiano è un docente di Lecce
27.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu
08.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti
27.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Venice

Cd swear abt refugees, Redgrave says in Venice

British actress to get career Golden Lion at fest opening

Venice, August 29 - Vanessa Redgrave told ANSA ahead of the Venice Film Festival opening Wednesday she could "swear" about the failure to take in refugees. The British actress, 81, who will get a lifetime achievement Golden Lion at the fest's opening ceremony Wednesday night, said "I weigh my words but I could swear about what is not being done for refugees". "Our governments have lost the sense of reality and humanity". The actress, who won an Oscar for Giulia in 1978, is a lifelong activist for political, social and human rights.

