Iconic Hollywood poster designer Campeggi dies

Mercoledì 29 Agosto 2018 | 15:28

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Corte dei Conti: in Basilicata danni erariali per 26,9 milioni
27.08.2018

Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato

Bimbo di 2 anni muore durante volo Beirut-Roma, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari
28.08.2018

Bimbo di 2 anni muore su volo da Beirut, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari. Andava a Roma per trapianto

Premio per le eccellenze mondiali in tema di innovazione, l'unico finalista italiano è un docente di Lecce
27.08.2018

Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro: denunciata
28.08.2018

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu
08.08.2018

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti
27.08.2018

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori VD

Florence

Iconic Hollywood poster designer Campeggi dies

Did Gone With The Wind, Casablanca, Singing In The Rain

Iconic Hollywood poster designer Campeggi dies

Florence, August 29 - Hollywood poster designer and painter Silvano Campeggi, one of the most important graphic artists in the history of American cinema, has died at the age of 95, his family said Wednesday. Campeggi designed the posters for Gone With The Wind, Casablanca, Singing In The Rain, An American In Paris, West Side Story, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof and Breakfast At Tiffany's among others. Nicknamed "Nano", Campeggi's iconic images are associated with the golden era of Hollywood. His first career breakthrough came with a World War II commission from the American Red Cross to paint the portraits of American soldiers before they returned home, according to his Wikipedia entry. This deepened his understanding of American music, film and culture. After the war he moved to Rome, where he was approached by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for whom he produced the poster for Gone with the Wind, with Clark Gable holding Vivien Leigh in passionate embrace while Atlanta burned in the background. In the following decades, Campeggi designed and produced the poster and advertising graphics for over 3000 films, working not only under contract with the MGM studios, but also with Warner Brothers, Paramount, Universal, Columbia Pictures, United Artists, RKO, Twentieth-Century Fox and several others. Sixty-four of the films he illustrated won Oscars, including Casablanca, Ben-Hur, Singin' in the Rain, An American in Paris, West Side Story, Exodus, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Gigi. Many of his images of Hollywood actresses are instantly recognizable: Liza Minnelli in derby hat and black stockings, Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall in beret and cape, Ava Gardner, Rita Hayworth, Sophia Loren. Equally, he portrayed the male stars: Marlon Brando astride his motorcycle as "The Wild One", a bare-chested James Dean, John Wayne in neckerchief and cowboy hat, Humphrey Bogart in his white dinner jacket. Many of Campeggi's subjects became close personal friends. Ava Gardner asked him to accompany her down the red carpet at one of her movie premieres. His wife recounted a story of Elizabeth Taylor lending her maternity clothes after having just given birth herself. He described Marilyn Monroe, whom he first painted in the early 1950s, as "my icon and surely the most enchanting woman I have ever met." In the 1970s when film poster illustration lost impact in the face of television and newspaper advertising, Campeggi returned to Florence. There he painted a series of 50 images depicting Siena's Palio horse race (2001). Another series of 50 images "I Have Seen the Rush of Jousts" (2003) was commissioned by the city of Arezzo to celebrate the Jousting Tournaments of Saracen, the title taken from Dante's Inferno. Other important commissions have included the painting of five large battle scenes from the Italian Risorgimento on behalf of the Carabinieri police force (early 1970s); a portrait of the Italian Resistance hero Salvo D'Acquisto which appeared as an Italian postage stamp (1975); a series of 35 images for the City of Florence depicting their traditional "Calcio Storico" soccer match (1997); and the creation of one of the Stations of the Cross for the rededication of the city of Assisi (2004). His best known work in Italy may be the Portrait of Garibaldi. In 2008, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Giacomo Puccini, Campeggi was commissioned to produce a special tribute: "The Girls of Puccini". Also in 2008 he began work on a Napoleon series to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Emperor's association with the island of Elba. The "Napoleon at Elba" exhibition opened in September 2008 at Portoferraio. The most recent Campeggi exhibition commemorates one of the largest armed conflicts ever to take place in Italy - The Battle of Campaldino fought between the cities of Florence and Arezzo on June 11, 1289. It is a spectacular assembly of large and dramatic battle scenes combined with more intimate portraits of the knights and noblemen who led the cavalry and infantry - all liberally splashed with "I Colori Della Battaglia".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Iconic Hollywood poster designer Campeggi dies

Iconic Hollywood poster designer Campeggi dies

 
Woman nabbed for putting acid in colleague's water bottle

Woman nabbed for putting acid in colleague's water bottle

 
Ukrainian traffickers nabbed for landing 44 migrants

Ukrainian traffickers nabbed for landing 44 migrants

 
Austria to propose soldiers to support Frontex

Austria to propose soldiers to support Frontex

 
Main Macron adversary the French - Salvini

Main Macron adversary the French - Salvini

 
Libyans stopped 400 migrants in a week

Libyans stopped 400 migrants in a week

 
I'm adversary of Orban and Salvini - Macron

I'm adversary of Orban and Salvini - Macron

 
Migrant consent for resettlement - EU to Rome-Tirana

Migrant consent for resettlement - EU to Rome-Tirana

 

GDM.TV

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: così la Giustizia è a tempo determinato

 
Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

 
Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

 
Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

 
Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

 
Ferrovie Sud Est, tra ritardi e disservizi: le lamentele degli utenti

Caos Sud-Est, 2 ore da Bari a Casamassima. Tutti i ritardi e i disservizi

 
Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo VD

 
Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi VIDEO

 

PHOTONEWS

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

 
Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

 
A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

 
Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

 
Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

 
Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato
e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

 
Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

 
Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

 

Digital Edition

29.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU