Woman nabbed for putting acid in colleague's water bottle

Milan, August 29 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old Milanese woman for trying to poison a workmate by injecting hydrochloric acid into his water bottle on his desk. The ENI employee from San Donato was found with a bottle of acid and a syringe in her handbag. In the past she had harassed a woman colleague over the phone and had daubed paint on her car and front door, police said.