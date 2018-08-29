Woman nabbed for putting acid in colleague's water bottle

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Digital Edition
Milan
29 Agosto 2018
Milan, August 29 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old Milanese woman for trying to poison a workmate by injecting hydrochloric acid into his water bottle on his desk. The ENI employee from San Donato was found with a bottle of acid and a syringe in her handbag. In the past she had harassed a woman colleague over the phone and had daubed paint on her car and front door, police said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante
Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato
Bimbo di 2 anni muore su volo da Beirut, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari. Andava a Roma per trapianto
Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali
Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro