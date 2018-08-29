Main Macron adversary the French - Salvini

Rome, August 29 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday "the main adversary of (French President Emmanuel) Macron, looking at the polls, is the French people". He said "instead of giving lectures to other governments he should throw open his own borders, starting from the one at Ventimiglia (with Italy). "And he should stop destabilising Libya for economic interests". Macron said on a visit to Denmark Wednesday that he was an adversary of Salvini and Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, who criticised him when they met in Milan Tuesday. He said the pair "are right" to see him as their "main adversary" in Europe on the migrant issue. "I will not give in to the nationalists and those who preach hatred," Macron said. "If they wanted to see me as their main adversary they are right".