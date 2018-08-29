Church didn't do enough agst sex abuse - pope

Vatican City, August 29 - The Catholic Church didn't do enough to stop clerical sex abuse of children, Pope Francis told his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Recalling his weekend trip to Ireland, the pope said "as well as the great joy, it also had to take on board the pain and bitterness for suffering caused in that country by various forms of abuse, also by members of the Church, and by the fact that the Church authorities in the past did not succeed in tackling these crimes in an adequate way". In Ireland the pope said the Church had failed the victims of sex abuse. Divorce is trendy but it is not an ideal for the family, Francis also said Wednesday. "It's a fashion, we read in magazines: he or she has divorced...please this is a bad thing, I respect all but the ideal is not divorce, separation, the destruction of families," he said at his weekly general audience. "The ideal is a united family," Francis said in recalling his visit to Ireland for the World Meting of Families.