I'm adversary of Orban and Salvini - Macron

Paris, August 29 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on a visit to Denmark Wednesday that he was an adversary of Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, who criticised him when they met in Milan Tuesday. He said the pair "are right" to see him as their "main adversary" in Europe on the migrant issue. "I will not give in to the nationalists and those who preach hatred," Macron said. "If they wanted to see me as their main adversary they are right".