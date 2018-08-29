Penalty if Italy doesn't pay budget quota - Oettinger

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
29 Agosto 2018
Berlin, August 29 - Italy will incur a penalty if it doesn't pay its EU budget quota in a row over migrants, European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Die Welt Wednesday. "All EU States have assumed the obligation of paying their contributions within the established time," he said. "All the rest would be a violation of the treaties which would entail penalties". He said "Italy has won our support in tackling the migrant crisis and its consequences, I can only warn Rome about mixing the migrant issue with the EU budget".
