Livorno, August 29 - Businessmen said they would "toast" the flood that hit Livorno in September 2017 killing eight people, much as businessmen were caught on the phone reacting to the 2009 quake in L'Aquila that killed 300, police said Wednesday. "We got alarmed when we heard from some businessmen on wire taps 'we will toast the flood'," said Livorno flying squad chief Livorno Salvatore. Salvatore and city police chief Lorenzo Suraci illustrated the probe that led to a fresh arrest for former municipal civil protection coordinator Riccardo Stefanini.