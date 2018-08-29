Stop ILVA delays says Martina

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Rome
29 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 29 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said outside the ILVA steel plant gates in Taranto Wednesday that "the city, families and workers deserved serious answers and not propaganda". "We have guaranteed the continuity of production in these years safeguarding jobs, albeit in a very delicate situation. "The government should stop wasting time. "Protection of the environment, health and jobs demand precise responsibilities and choices. "We join the initiative of the trade unions and the firm because now there is no longer any time for delays". The government has challenged ArcelorMittal's plan to clean up and save jobs at the polluting plant, which is the largest in Europe. It says the consortium must save more jobs.
