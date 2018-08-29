Bridge collapse: cops at transport ministry, authority

Mercoledì 29 Agosto 2018 | 12:06

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Corte dei Conti: in Basilicata danni erariali per 26,9 milioni
27.08.2018

Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato

Bimbo di 2 anni muore durante volo Beirut-Roma, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari
28.08.2018

Bimbo di 2 anni muore su volo da Beirut, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari. Andava a Roma per trapianto

Premio per le eccellenze mondiali in tema di innovazione, l'unico finalista italiano è un docente di Lecce
27.08.2018

Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro: denunciata
28.08.2018

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu
08.08.2018

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti
27.08.2018

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»
25.08.2018

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»

Rome

Bridge collapse: cops at transport ministry, authority

Seize documents in Rome, Milan, Florence and Genoa

Bridge collapse: cops at transport ministry, authority

Rome, August 29 - Finance police on Wednesday raided the offices of the transport ministry, the public works authority in Liguria and Spea Engineering in a probe into the August 14 collapse of Genoa's Morandi Bridge that killed 43, sources said. The police seized documents at all the offices, the sources said. The raids took place in Rome, Milan, Florence and Genoa, sources said. A probe has been opened against person or persons unknown in the collapse, which has been blamed on design flaws and poor maintenance. La Repubblica daily meanwhile reported that the possibility of a bubble of air having formed in one of the stays had been advanced. The air allegedly corroded the steel cables that made up the rod, the Rome daily said. Genoa Archbishop Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco on Wednesday said no to all "partisan point scoring" on the disaster. Bagnasco, who is also president of the European bishops, said it could "hamper or slow down recovery and improvement" after the collapse. The government has pointed the finger at previous administrations in the bridge collapse. On Tuesday starchitect Renzo Piano, who is from Genoa, presented the city with a plan for a new bridge. Also on Wednesday, Autostrade CEO Giovanni Castellucci said he was not against government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) taking a stake but said he was against the nationalisation of the motorway company.

