Bridge collapse: cops at transport ministry, authority

Rome, August 29 - Finance police on Wednesday raided the offices of the transport ministry, the public works authority in Liguria and Spea Engineering in a probe into the August 14 collapse of Genoa's Morandi Bridge that killed 43, sources said. The police seized documents at all the offices, the sources said. The raids took place in Rome, Milan, Florence and Genoa, sources said. A probe has been opened against person or persons unknown in the collapse, which has been blamed on design flaws and poor maintenance. La Repubblica daily meanwhile reported that the possibility of a bubble of air having formed in one of the stays had been advanced. The air allegedly corroded the steel cables that made up the rod, the Rome daily said. Genoa Archbishop Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco on Wednesday said no to all "partisan point scoring" on the disaster. Bagnasco, who is also president of the European bishops, said it could "hamper or slow down recovery and improvement" after the collapse. The government has pointed the finger at previous administrations in the bridge collapse. On Tuesday starchitect Renzo Piano, who is from Genoa, presented the city with a plan for a new bridge. Also on Wednesday, Autostrade CEO Giovanni Castellucci said he was not against government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) taking a stake but said he was against the nationalisation of the motorway company.