Diciotti migrants arrive at Rocca di Papa

Mercoledì 29 Agosto 2018 | 12:06

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Corte dei Conti: in Basilicata danni erariali per 26,9 milioni
27.08.2018

Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato

Bimbo di 2 anni muore durante volo Beirut-Roma, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari
28.08.2018

Bimbo di 2 anni muore su volo da Beirut, atterraggio d'emergenza a Bari. Andava a Roma per trapianto

Premio per le eccellenze mondiali in tema di innovazione, l'unico finalista italiano è un docente di Lecce
27.08.2018

Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro: denunciata
28.08.2018

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu
08.08.2018

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti
27.08.2018

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»
25.08.2018

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»

Rome

Diciotti migrants arrive at Rocca di Papa

100 go to Catholic centre, 39 bound for Albania, Ireland

Diciotti migrants arrive at Rocca di Papa

Rome, August 29 - Some 100 migrants who landed from the coast guard ship Diciotti after a 10-day standoff with the EU arrived Wednesday at a Catholic-run reception centre in Rocca di Papa south of Rome. The migrants were met by a crowd split between those welcoming them and those saying they were not welcome there - despite the fact that they will soon be sent around Italy. The Democratic Party (PD) former mayor of the Lazio town, Pasquale Boccia, said ahead of their arrival: "it can't be done, there is rancour on the part of the residents, which is turning into hatred, we're already hosting enough of them". The head of the cooperative that runs the migrant centre in Rocca di Papa, Domenico Alagia, said "they will remain a few days in the centre and then will be welcomed by the diocese which said they were prepared to take them around Italy". Another 39 have remained in the hotspot in Messina, waiting to be transferred to Albania and Ireland, the only two nations who have said they will take some of the Diciotti migrants. The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) has said the 100 will be shortly transferred to the many dioceses who have given their availability: Turin, Brescia, Bologna, Agrigento, Cassano all'Jonio, Rossano Calabro, among others. The stand-off came after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini kept the migrants aboard saying they would not land until the EU agreed to take them. Salvini is under investigation by an Agrigento prosecutor for alleged kidnapping, illegal arrest and abuse of office. Albanian Premier Edi Rama said Tuesday Italy had been left alone by the EU to cope with the migrant emergency. Speaking in Genoa after agreeing to take in 20 Eritrean migrants from the Diciotti after the standoff, Rama said "Italy has been the most welcoming country in Europe in the last 30 years, but it has been left alone and nerves are no longer so solid, we intervened hoping that Europe would do something concrete to resolve the problem". "We (Albanians) were once the Eritreans. Italy was our promised land and the Italians did not ever leave us in the middle of the sea". Migrants "should be drowned in the open sea", a doctor at Spoleto hospital said on her Facebook page recently, sources said Tuesday. The doctor works in the ER ward at the Umbrian hospital. Il Messaggero newspaper said she called migrants "n**gers with Nike shoes and full bellies" and said they had scabies because of the "violence they perpetrated". The local health authority told ANSA it had started disciplinary proceedings against her. The doctor made her remarks in a Facebook group with some 38,000 doctors on it. Her profile had been deleted Tuesday morning.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Pope bitter over Viganò case but not considering resignation

Pope bitter over Viganò case but not considering resignation

 
Diciotti migrants arrive at Rocca di Papa

Diciotti migrants arrive at Rocca di Papa

 
Diciotti migrants arrive at Rocca di Papa

Diciotti migrants arrive at Rocca di Papa

 
Church didn't do enough agst sex abuse - pope

Church didn't do enough agst sex abuse - pope

 
Bridge collapse: cops at transport ministry, authority

Bridge collapse: cops at transport ministry, authority

 
Bridge collapse: cops at transport ministry, authority

Bridge collapse: cops at transport ministry, authority

 
No partisan point scoring over Genoa bridge - Bagnasco

No partisan point scoring over Genoa bridge - Bagnasco

 
Family resident in Friuli killed in Macedonia

Family resident in Friuli killed in Macedonia

 

GDM.TV

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: così la Giustizia è a tempo determinato

 
Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

 
Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

 
Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

 
Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

 
Ferrovie Sud Est, tra ritardi e disservizi: le lamentele degli utenti

Caos Sud-Est, 2 ore da Bari a Casamassima. Tutti i ritardi e i disservizi

 
Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo VD

 
Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi VIDEO

 

PHOTONEWS

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

 
Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

 
A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

 
Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

 
Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

 
Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato
e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

 
Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

 
Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

 

Digital Edition

29.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU