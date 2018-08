Family resident in Friuli killed in Macedonia

Trieste, August 29 - A Macedonian family of Albanian origin resident in Friuli was gunned down in their sleep in Macedonia when they went back for a wedding, sources said Wednesday. The father, mother and teen daughter were killed at Debar, a small town on the border with Albania, sources said. The family had for a long time been resident at Sacile near Pordenone. The massacre happened on August 27, the Messaggero Veneto newspaper said. The family has at least one other daughter, who is older and stayed in Italy, the paper said.