Church didn't do enough agst sex abuse - pope

Vatican City, August 29 - The Catholic Church didn't do enough to stop clerical sex abuse of children, Pope Francis told his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Recalling his weekend trip to Ireland, the pope said "as well as the great joy, it also had to take on board the pain and bitterness for suffering caused in that country by various forms of abuse, also by members of the Church, and by the fact that the Church authorities in the past did not succeed in tackling these crimes in an adequate way". In Ireland the pope said the Church had failed the victims of sex abuse.