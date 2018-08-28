Salvini is my hero says Orban

Martedì 28 Agosto 2018 | 21:57

Corte dei Conti: in Basilicata danni erariali per 26,9 milioni
27.08.2018

Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato

Premio per le eccellenze mondiali in tema di innovazione, l'unico finalista italiano è un docente di Lecce
27.08.2018

Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali

Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
25.08.2018

Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente

Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico
27.08.2018

Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match

Bari, l'ex liceo Socrate diventato ghetto per migranti
25.08.2018

Bari, l'ex liceo classico Socrate
diventato ghetto per migranti

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo
24.08.2018

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo VD

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»
25.08.2018

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti
27.08.2018

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Sei fermi per droga a Vieste, Dda Bari: «Mafia foggiana priorità assoluta»
27.08.2018

Sei fermi per droga a Vieste, Dda: «Mafia foggiana priorità assoluta» VD

Milan

Salvini is my hero says Orban

'Companion of destiny' says Hungary PM of interior minister

Salvini is my hero says Orban

Milan, August 28 - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban said Tuesday Interior Minister Matteo Salvini "is my hero" ahead of a meeting between the two in Milan. "I'd like to meet him personally. he is my hero," said Orban as he left a Milan restaurant where he had lunch ahead of the meeting. "He is a companion of destiny of mine, I'm very curious to know his personality. "I'm a great admirer and I have some experiences that I could perhaps share with him. I have that feeling". Orban said Tuesday he had asked his friend, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, for permission to meet Salvini. "Do you support the fact that I should meet Salvini?" Orban said he had asked Berlusconi. "'Certainly', he replied to me," said the Hungarian premier. Orban said his relations with the previous, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) led government had been "extremely bad". Salvini is set to meet Orban on the issue of migrants, where they both favour a hardline stance. Orban has put off border walls against migrants while Salvini has refused to allow some ships to offload rescued migrants in Italy. Politico said Tuesday "Orban and Salvini, master and pupil of EU populism, the Milan meeting worries Brussels and Rome". Salvini said ahead of the Orban meeting that "now the left only exists to insult me, to defend the EU of the bankers and immigration without limits. "PS in Hungary unemployment is under 5%, the flat tax for businesses is at 9% and for people at 15%, immigration is under control and the economy is growing by 4%. Premier Giuseppe Conte, meanwhile, met Czech Premier Andrey Babis, another member of the Visegrad Group, in Rome. The Visegrad Group, which is generally Euroskeptic and rejects EU solidarity on migrants, consists of Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia, led by populist leaders. Salvini is leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, which has been in government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) for three months, as western Europe's first populist government.

