Tourist beaten with stick by hotelier

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
Digital Edition
Aosta
28 Agosto 2018
Aosta, August 28 - A South African tourist was beaten with a stick by a hotelier in Aosta while seeking a bathroom for his seven-year-old daughter, a Tripadvisor review says. The owner of the hotel replied by saying the daughter of the tourist from Cape Town had "done her business" in front of the hotel.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato
Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali
Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico
Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante