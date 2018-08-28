BoI includes yuan in reserves

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
28 Agosto 2018
Beijing, August 28 - The Bank of Italy on Tuesday signed a cooperation deal with China to include the yuan or renminbi in its reserves. "It's an important step, the Chinese financial system is assuming an ever greater weight inside the international financial system," Deputy Director-General Fabio Panetta told a press conference with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria in Beijing. Panetta recalled that the BoI is among the first Euroepan institutions to include the yuan after the European Central Bank and the Bundesbank.
