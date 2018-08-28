Soccer: I'll never forget that goal says Ronaldo

Turin, August 28 - Cristiano Ronaldo said Tuesday he would never forget his stunning overhead kick goal for Real Madrid at Juventus in last year's Champions League quarterfinal, which was today voted UEFA's Goal of the Year. "I'll never forget the goal and the reaction of the Allianz Stadium," which gave him a standing ovation, said Juve's new striker. "Thank you to all those who voted for me," said the Portugal great, 33. The goal is reckoned to be one of the best in the history of soccer. Juventus' Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic said Tuesday that "this Juve wants to win everything". Cristiano Ronaldo "is the best player in the world and he's happy to be here", added the 28-year-old former Roma player, who scored a cracker in Juve's 2-0 home win against Lazio on Saturday. "It won't be easy but we have a great squad and we're all united, the club, the fans and the team, we can do it", he told Juventus TV. Juve is joint top of Serie A with Napoli and SPAL after winning two from two.