Vatican knew abt abuse says Pennsylvania prosecutor

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
Digital Edition
Rome
28 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 28 - The Vatican knew about the abuse of some 1,000 children by 300 priests over 70 years, Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro told NBC Tuesday. "There wasn't only widespread sex abuse, rape of children, there was a systematic cover-up that reached the Vatican," Shapiro said on Grand Jury documents on abuse in six out of eight Pennsylvania dioceses. "We have the proof that the Vatican knew and covered up the abuse. "I can't speak specifically about Pope Francis".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato
Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali
Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico
Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante