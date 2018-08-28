Bridge collapse: Renzo Piano gives city 'idea'

Genoa, August 28 - Starchitect Renzo Piano on Tuesday gave the city of Genoa "an idea of a bridge" in a scale model he brought to the Liguria regional government offices. Piano, 80, said he had been in Geneva on August 14 when the Morandi Bridge collapsed killing 43, "and since then I've been thinking of nothing else". Piano said "the bridge is a theme that touches all the chords: from the technological to the poetic." He was speaking after handing Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti, the extraordinary commissioner for the disaster, his idea of a new bridge.