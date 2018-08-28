Bridge collapse: Renzo Piano gives city 'idea'

Martedì 28 Agosto 2018 | 18:56

Corte dei Conti: in Basilicata danni erariali per 26,9 milioni
27.08.2018

Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato

Premio per le eccellenze mondiali in tema di innovazione, l'unico finalista italiano è un docente di Lecce
27.08.2018

Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali

Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
25.08.2018

Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente

Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico
27.08.2018

Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match

Bari, l'ex liceo Socrate diventato ghetto per migranti
25.08.2018

Bari, l'ex liceo classico Socrate
diventato ghetto per migranti

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo
24.08.2018

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo VD

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»
25.08.2018

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti
27.08.2018

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Sei fermi per droga a Vieste, Dda Bari: «Mafia foggiana priorità assoluta»
27.08.2018

Sei fermi per droga a Vieste, Dda: «Mafia foggiana priorità assoluta» VD

Genoa

Bridge collapse: Renzo Piano gives city 'idea'

'Been thinking of nothing else' since collapse

Bridge collapse: Renzo Piano gives city 'idea'

Genoa, August 28 - Starchitect Renzo Piano on Tuesday gave the city of Genoa "an idea of a bridge" in a scale model he brought to the Liguria regional government offices. Piano, 80, said he had been in Geneva on August 14 when the Morandi Bridge collapsed killing 43, "and since then I've been thinking of nothing else". Piano said "the bridge is a theme that touches all the chords: from the technological to the poetic." He was speaking after handing Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti, the extraordinary commissioner for the disaster, his idea of a new bridge.

