Bridge collapse: Renzo Piano gives city 'idea'

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
Digital Edition
Genoa
28 Agosto 2018
Genoa, August 28 - Starchitect Renzo Piano on Tuesday gave the city of Genoa "an idea of a bridge" in a scale model he brought to the Liguria regional government offices. Piano, 80, said he had been in Geneva on August 14 when the Morandi Bridge collapsed killing 43, "and since then I've been thinking of nothing else". Piano said "the bridge is a theme that touches all the chords: from the technological to the poetic." He was speaking after handing Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti, the extraordinary commissioner for the disaster, his idea of a new bridge.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato
Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali
Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico
Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante