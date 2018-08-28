Court denies extradition of 'persecuted' Russian man

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
28 Agosto 2018
Milan, August 28 - A Milan appeals court on Tuesday quashed an extradition order for a Russian architect arrested on a warrant from Moscow a few months ago, who said he was being "persecuted" for denouncing an allegedly corrupt powerful member of the Duma. The man had told the court "I'm a dead man in Russia". The court ruled there was no evidence against the architect in the Russian arrest warrant.
