No EU deal on Sophia, dossier to defence ministers

Brussels, August 28 - The COPS ambassadors' meeting on Tuesday failed to reach an agreement on changing the operational plan on landing ports of the EU anti-human trafficking mission EunavForMed Sophia, diplomatic sources said Tuesday. "The issue will now pass on to the discussion of the EU defence ministers" at Thursday's infromal meeting in Vienna, an EU spokesperson said. Rome has requested that the operational plan change by the end of August, to stop all migrants rescued by the mission's ships being offloaded in Italy.