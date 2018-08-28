Salvini set to meet Orban in Milan

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
28 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 28 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is set to meet Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban later Tuesday on the issue of migrants. Premier Giuseppe Conte, meanwhile, will meet Czech Premier Andrey Babis, another member of the Visegrad Group, later in the day in Rome. Politico said Tuesday "Orban and Salvini, master and pupil of EU populism, the Milan meeting worries Brussels and Rome". The Visegrad Group, which rejects EU solidarity on migrants, consist of Hungary, Poland, Czech republic and Slovakia. Salvini said ahead of the Orban meeting that "now the left only exists to insult me, to defend the EU of the bankers and immigration without limits. "PS in Hungary unemployment is under 5%, the flat tax for businesses is at 9% and for people at 15%, immigration is under control and the economy is growing by 4%.
