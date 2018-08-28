Household, business confidence down

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
28 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 28 - Household and business confidence fell in Italy in August, ISTAT said Tuesday. The consumer confidence index fell from 116.2 in July to 115.2 in August, the statistics agency said. The business confidence index, for its part, fell from 105.3 to 103.8. The manufacturing sector showed the sharpest fall, ISTAT said.
