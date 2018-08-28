Ryanair inks first collective pilots contract

Rome, August 28 - Ryanair has signed the first collective pilots contract in its history, for pilots based in Italy, trade union sources said Tuesday. The deal came after eight months of talks with the Irish budget airline, the trade unions said. "This is an historic event for the Irish carrier insofar as the collective labour contract in Italian law is also the first collective labour contract for Ryanair cabin staff signed in Europe". Ryanair has been hit by a number of pilots' strikes during the negotiations.