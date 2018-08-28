Ryanair inks first collective pilots contract

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
Digital Edition
Rome
28 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 28 - Ryanair has signed the first collective pilots contract in its history, for pilots based in Italy, trade union sources said Tuesday. The deal came after eight months of talks with the Irish budget airline, the trade unions said. "This is an historic event for the Irish carrier insofar as the collective labour contract in Italian law is also the first collective labour contract for Ryanair cabin staff signed in Europe". Ryanair has been hit by a number of pilots' strikes during the negotiations.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato
Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali
Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico
Dipendente pubblico
in malattia fa
l'ambulante in spiaggia