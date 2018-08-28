Migrants should be drowned says doctor

Spoleto, August 28 - Migrants "should be drowned in the open sea", a doctor at Spoleto hospital said on her Facebook page recently, sources aid Tuesday. The doctor works in the ER ward at the Umbrian hospital. Il Messaggero newspaper said she called migrants "n**gers with Nike shoes and full bellies" and said they had scabies because of the "violence they perpetrated". The local health authority told ANSA it had started disciplinary proceedings against her.