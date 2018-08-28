Migrants should be drowned says doctor

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park
Digital Edition
Spoleto
28 Agosto 2018
Spoleto, August 28 - Migrants "should be drowned in the open sea", a doctor at Spoleto hospital said on her Facebook page recently, sources aid Tuesday. The doctor works in the ER ward at the Umbrian hospital. Il Messaggero newspaper said she called migrants "n**gers with Nike shoes and full bellies" and said they had scabies because of the "violence they perpetrated". The local health authority told ANSA it had started disciplinary proceedings against her.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Matera, inchiesta sulla sanità: spunta anche un magistrato
Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
Innovazione, docente leccese unico finalista per le eccellenze mondiali
Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico
Dipendente pubblico
in malattia fa
l'ambulante in spiaggia