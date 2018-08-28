Boy, 2, dies on Beirut-Rome flight

Bari. August 28 - A two-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest on a Beirut-Rome Alitalia flight which was rerouted to Bari to vainly try to resuscitate him, sources said Tuesday. The Lebanese boy was first treated by a hostess who tried to resuscitate him aboard the plane, which was then rerouted to Bari. An emergency team again tried to resuscitate him in the Puglia airport, but nothing could be done for him.