Diciotti probe will be boomerang,don't want immunity-Salvini

Rome, August 27 - A probe against Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly kidnapping 177 Eritrean migrants aboard the Diciotti coast guard ship will be a "boomerang", Salvini said Monday. An Agrigento prosecutor has placed Salvini under investigation for kidnapping the migrants, who were allegedly unlawfully held for five days at sea and then another five days at Catania harbour. Salvini said he was not "cowed" and that he would not ask the Senate to refuse to lift his immunity from prosecution. "I only did my job as minister and I'm ready to do it again," Salvini said. Some 100 of the migrants will go to a Catholic centre at Rocca di Papa near Rome, Pope Francis said. Albania and Ireland will take about 20 each. Three Egyptians and a Bangladeshi have been arrested on charges of being the migrant traffickers. The other deputy premier, Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio, said in the next such case Italy "will negotiate directly with individual States". He said the government was defending Italy's interests.