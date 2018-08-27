Asia Argento dropped by X-Factor Italy - Variety

New York, August 27 - Asia Argento has been dropped by X-Factor Italy after the sexual assault charges levelled at the #MeToo figurehead by young US actor Jimmy Bennett, Variety said Monday. Variety's report has not yet been confirmed by Sky Italia and Fremantlemedia, which produce the show. Argento will not appear in live shows but will however be seen in the first seven sets of auditions recorded starting in March, the entertainment weekly said.