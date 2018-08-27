Teens to appear in court over death of Italo-Egyptian

Rome, August 27 - Six girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are to appear in court in a month's time over the death of an Italo-Egyptian girl in Nottingham after three weeks in a coma in February, the Guardian said Monday. Mariam Moustafa, an 18-year-old girl who was born and grew up in Ostia near Rome, moved with her family to the English city in the hope of becoming an engineer four years previously. She was allegedly attacked by a group of local girl bullies. Rome prosecutors issued a European warrant in the case in March. They have been trying to establish if the attack was racially motivated.