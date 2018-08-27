Teens to appear in court over death of Italo-Egyptian

Lunedì 27 Agosto 2018 | 23:03

Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
25.08.2018

Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente

Melfi, team di esperti alla Fca per la nuova auto «ibrida»
26.08.2018

Melfi, team di esperti alla Fca per la nuova auto «ibrida»

Ilva, l'europarlamentare grillina«La fabbrica comunque chiuderà»
25.08.2018

Ilva, l'europarlamentare grillina «La fabbrica comunque chiuderà»

Castellaneta, tenta di violentare17enne: arrestato marocchino
25.08.2018

Castellaneta, tenta di violentare 17enne: in carcere marocchino Sasso (Lega) insulta: «un b......»

Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico
27.08.2018

Maltempo, evacuati campeggi a Rodi Garganico

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario
25.08.2018

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match

Bari, l'ex liceo Socrate diventato ghetto per migranti
25.08.2018

Bari, l'ex liceo classico Socrate
diventato ghetto per migranti

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»
25.08.2018

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo
24.08.2018

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo VD

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino
25.08.2018

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Brindisi, inseguimento al largobloccato scafo con 500 chili droga
25.08.2018

Brindisi, inseguimento al largo: bloccato scafo con 500 chili droga

Rome

Teens to appear in court over death of Italo-Egyptian

Mariam Moustafa, born near Rome, died after bullies' beating

Teens to appear in court over death of Italo-Egyptian

Rome, August 27 - Six girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are to appear in court in a month's time over the death of an Italo-Egyptian girl in Nottingham after three weeks in a coma in February, the Guardian said Monday. Mariam Moustafa, an 18-year-old girl who was born and grew up in Ostia near Rome, moved with her family to the English city in the hope of becoming an engineer four years previously. She was allegedly attacked by a group of local girl bullies. Rome prosecutors issued a European warrant in the case in March. They have been trying to establish if the attack was racially motivated.

