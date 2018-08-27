Climber dead, 3 missing in Alto Adige

Bolzano, August 27 - One climber died and three went missing in Alta Val Martello in the Alto Adige Dolomites on Monday, local sources said. The accident happened at around 3,000 metres, the sources said. One member of the team fell around 150 metres and died, they said. The nationalities of the climbers are not yet known. Mountain rescue teams are at the scene and are being helped by a rescue helicopter.