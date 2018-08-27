Soccer: SPAL lead Serie A after 59 yrs

Rome, August 27 - Once-glorious Ferrara outfit SPAL lead Serie A for the first time in 59 years after Sunday's 1-0 win over Parma. They are joint top with Juventus who beat Lazio 2-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo again impressing but failing to score, and Napoli who beat AC Milan 3-2. "How do we feel on top of the table? Very well, but we know it's a temporary situation," SPAL coach Leonardo Semplici told ANSA. "Meanwhile, let's enjoy the moment, knowing that these points will be important also in the worse days that will come along."