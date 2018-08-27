'Crushing proof' agst Jesolo rapist say police

Venice, August 27 - There is "crushing proof" against a 25-year-old Senegalese man accused of raping a 15-year-old Italian girl on a beach at the resort of Jesolo near Venice last week, police said after quizzing the man Monday. The Senegalese, Mohamed Gueye, is known in the criminal underworld as Mario because of his physical resemblance to Nice and Italy striker Mario Balotelli, police said. He was said to be violent, aggressive, and very strong. The girl was on holiday at Jesolo when she was raped on Thursday.