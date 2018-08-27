'Crushing proof' agst Jesolo rapist say police

Lunedì 27 Agosto 2018 | 16:48

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
25.08.2018

Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente

Melfi, team di esperti alla Fca per la nuova auto «ibrida»
26.08.2018

Melfi, team di esperti alla Fca per la nuova auto «ibrida»

Ilva, l'europarlamentare grillina«La fabbrica comunque chiuderà»
25.08.2018

Ilva, l'europarlamentare grillina «La fabbrica comunque chiuderà»

Castellaneta, tenta di violentare17enne: arrestato marocchino
25.08.2018

Castellaneta, tenta di violentare 17enne: in carcere marocchino Sasso (Lega) insulta: «un b......»

Fiera del Levante, c’è l’ok: Casillo nuovo presidente
26.08.2018

Fiera del Levante, c’è l’ok: Casillo sarà il nuovo presidente

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario
25.08.2018

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match
27.08.2018

Poker del Foggia in casa contro il Carpi, i momenti più belli del match

Bari, l'ex liceo Socrate diventato ghetto per migranti
25.08.2018

Bari, l'ex liceo classico Socrate
diventato ghetto per migranti

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta
25.08.2018

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»
25.08.2018

LP a Melpignano, la versione «pizzicata» di «Lost on you»

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo
24.08.2018

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo VD

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino
25.08.2018

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Brindisi, inseguimento al largobloccato scafo con 500 chili droga
25.08.2018

Brindisi, inseguimento al largo: bloccato scafo con 500 chili droga

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi
24.08.2018

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi VIDEO

Venice

'Crushing proof' agst Jesolo rapist say police

Senegalese, 25, known as Mario for resemblance to Balotelli

'Crushing proof' agst Jesolo rapist say police

Venice, August 27 - There is "crushing proof" against a 25-year-old Senegalese man accused of raping a 15-year-old Italian girl on a beach at the resort of Jesolo near Venice last week, police said after quizzing the man Monday. The Senegalese, Mohamed Gueye, is known in the criminal underworld as Mario because of his physical resemblance to Nice and Italy striker Mario Balotelli, police said. He was said to be violent, aggressive, and very strong. The girl was on holiday at Jesolo when she was raped on Thursday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Plan for country says Toninelli after Genoa

Plan for country says Toninelli after Genoa

 
Teens to appear in court over death of Italo-Egyptian

Teens to appear in court over death of Italo-Egyptian

 
Climber dead, 3 missing in Alto Adige

Climber dead, 3 missing in Alto Adige

 
Soccer: SPAL lead Serie A after 59 yrs

Soccer: SPAL lead Serie A after 59 yrs

 
'Crushing proof' agst Jesolo rapist say police

'Crushing proof' agst Jesolo rapist say police

 
Diciotti probe will be boomerang,don't want immunity-Salvini

Diciotti probe will be boomerang,don't want immunity-Salvini

 
Autostrade transparency after 20 yrs - Toninelli

Autostrade transparency after 20 yrs - Toninelli

 
Man arrested in murder probe

Man arrested in murder probe

 

GDM.TV

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

 
Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

 
Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

 
Ferrovie Sud Est, tra ritardi e disservizi: le lamentele degli utenti

Caos Sud-Est, 2 ore da Bari a Casamassima. Tutti i ritardi e i disservizi

 
Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo VD

 
Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi VIDEO

 
Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimboe i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua

Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimbo e i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua

 
Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

 

PHOTONEWS

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

 
A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

 
Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

 
Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

 
Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato
e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

 
Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

 
Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

 
Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante FOTO

 

Digital Edition

27.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU