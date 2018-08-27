Italians most overestimate migrant presence in EU - poll

Rome, August 27 - Italians overestimate the presence of migrants in their country more than any other nationality in the EU, according to a survey by think tank Istituto Cattaneo out on Monday. The study on the phenomenon of immigration in Italy and its perception said those polled overestimated the presence of migrants by 18%. Immigrants in Italy account for roughly 8% of the overall population. The poll also found that 74% of the Italians interviewed were convinced that immigrants were responsible for higher crime rates against a European average of 57%. A reported 58% of those interviewed for the survey also said they thought more immigration would imply fewer jobs for residents in Italy against a European average of about 14%.