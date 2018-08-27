Vintner Biondi Santi probed for tax crimes

Siena, August 27 - Vintner Jacopo Biondi Santi, a member of the seventh generation of Brunello di Montalcino makers, is under investigation for alleged tax crimes, La Nazione newspaper reported Monday. Police have seized some 4.8 million euros in assets from the classic-wine maker, the Florence daily reported. The probe aims to establish "the circulation of invoices between companies aimed at paying fewer taxes," La Nazione said. Investigators are reportedly probing an operation with the French EPI Group, who own top champagne brands including Charles Heidsieck.