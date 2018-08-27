Vintner Biondi Santi probed for tax crimes

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd
Digital Edition
Siena
27 Agosto 2018
Siena, August 27 - Vintner Jacopo Biondi Santi, a member of the seventh generation of Brunello di Montalcino makers, is under investigation for alleged tax crimes, La Nazione newspaper reported Monday. Police have seized some 4.8 million euros in assets from the classic-wine maker, the Florence daily reported. The probe aims to establish "the circulation of invoices between companies aimed at paying fewer taxes," La Nazione said. Investigators are reportedly probing an operation with the French EPI Group, who own top champagne brands including Charles Heidsieck.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
Melfi, team di esperti alla Fca per la nuova auto «ibrida»
Ilva, l'europarlamentare grillina «La fabbrica comunque chiuderà»
Castellaneta, tenta di violentare 17enne: in carcere marocchino Sasso (Lega) insulta: «un b......»
Fiera del Levante, c’è l’ok: Casillo sarà il nuovo presidente