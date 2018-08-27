EU budget funding in Treaties - Germany

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd
27 Agosto 2018
Berlin, August 27 - Funding the EU budget is an obligation laid down in its founding treaties, Germany said Monday on Italy's threat to withhold some of its payment unless the EU agrees to take in migrants rescued by Italy. EU budget funding "was ratified in the European treaties, and it is valid for all," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert. Italy issued its threat last week regarding 177 migrants on board the Diciotti coast guard ship, who have now been taken in by the Italian Catholic Church, Ireland and Albania.
