Golf: Pavan wins Czech Masters

Rome
27 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 26 - Andrea Pavan won the Czech Masters Sunday, the first win of his career on the European Tour. The Italian carded a 22-under par 266 to beat three-time major winner Padraig Harrington who carded 268. It was the 10th season win for Italian golf. "I can't believe it," said the 29-year-old Roman. "It's an incredible triumph that leaves me gobsmacked. "Now I want to enjoy the win and then start again to the best of my ability".
