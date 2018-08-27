F1: Vettel beats Hamilton in Belgium (2)

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd
Digital Edition
Rome
27 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 27 - Sebastian Vettel beat Lewis Hamilton in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix to cut the gap between the two to 17 points. Mercedes' British four-time champ has 231 points and Ferrari's German four-time champ has 214.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Motociclista barese muore in Austria in un incidente
Melfi, team di esperti alla Fca per la nuova auto «ibrida»
Ilva, l'europarlamentare grillina «La fabbrica comunque chiuderà»
Castellaneta, tenta di violentare 17enne: in carcere marocchino Sasso (Lega) insulta: «un b......»
Fiera del Levante, c’è l’ok: Casillo sarà il nuovo presidente