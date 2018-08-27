Electric Vespa to start production in Sep

Rome, August 27 - Production of an electric version of the iconic Vespa scooter will start in September, Piaggio said Monday. The manufacturer said production would begin at its main plant at Pontedera near Pisa, where the scooter was born in 1946. Buyers will be able to book the first models at the start of October, only online, it said. Full commercialisation will come in November to coincide with the EICMA 2018 show in Milan.