Roma fan gets 2 and a half yrs for Liverpool clashes (2)

24 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 24 - Roma fan Daniele Sciusco was sentenced in Liverpool Friday to two and a half years in jail for clashes ahead of April 24 Champions League semi-final first leg in which Irish fan Sean Cox was seriously hurt. The judges recognised that Sciusco did not have a hand in the attack on Cox, however. Cox recently came out of a coma and is on the mend.
