Salento, fulmine cade in spiaggia: 4 feriti, grave un 13enne
24.08.2018

Tromba marina si abbatte su Ostuni

24.08.2018

Leporano, bimbo di 2 anni muore soffocato da acino d'uva. Sis 118: «Bisogna conoscere le manovre»

Europee, in Puglia è partitala corsa per le candidature
24.08.2018

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora
23.08.2018

Foggia, ex senatore Novi travoltoe ucciso da camion dei rifiuti
24.08.2018

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri
23.08.2018

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana
24.08.2018

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante
23.08.2018

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta
23.08.2018

Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia
23.08.2018

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra
23.08.2018

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi
24.08.2018

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo
24.08.2018

Grandinata a Grottaglie
23.08.2018

Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimboe i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua
24.08.2018

Italian, Japanese and French masters on show in autumn

Painters from Caravaggio to Courbet, Hokusai and Hiroshige

Milan, August 24 - Italy will be holding several exhibitions this autumn starting with a number of famous painters, ranging from Caravaggio to Chagall, Picasso and Courbet. MILANO - At the Museo della Permanente, from October 6 to January 27, there will be the exhibition "Caravaggio. Oltre la Tela: La Mostra Immersiva" ("Caravaggio. Beyond the Canvas: an Immersive Show"), a multimedia experience that uses innovative technology to enable the public to get to known the phases of the life and career of the artist in a closer way. The project, divided into 4 parts, focuses on Caravaggio the man, revealing some parts of his personal history, and looking at depth at about 50 of his works. The show "Picasso Metamorfosi" will look at the multifaceted and fecund relationship that the Spanish genius had with myths and antiquity. At Palazzo Reale from October 18 to February 17, the exhibition will be showcasing about 200 works including both ones by Picasso and ones that he was inspired by. The Gallerie Maspes and Gallerie Enrico will instead be holding an exhibition on the Piedmont master Giuseppe Pellizza da Volpedo, the first ever in Milan solely on him. From October 12 until December 22, there will be two exhibition routes with 15 works made between 1887 and 1907. FERRARA - For the first time in almost 50 years, an exhibition on Gustave Courbet will be held. About 50 works by the French painter will be in "Courbet and Nature" at Palazzo dei Diamanti from September 29 until January 6. BOLOGNA - Some 270 works by Katsushika Hokusai (1760 - 1849) and Utagawa Hiroshige (1797 - 1858), two Japanese masters known for their frequent use of waves and "flowing worlds", will be at the Museo Civico Archeologico. The exhibition, entitled "Hokusai Hiroshige. Oltre l'Onda. Capolavori dal Boston Museum of Fine Arts", will be open from October 12 until March 3. ASTI - Some 150 works by Chagall will be in the show "Chagall. Colore e Magia" from September 27 until February 3 at Palazzo Mazzetti. The exhibition covers his career from his first works in the 1920s to his traumatic escape from Europe during WWII and his final years in the US. NOVARA - There will be 80 works by several Italian artists at "Ottocento in Collezione. Dai Macchiaioli a Segantini" from October 20 until February 24. PADUA - From September 29 until January 27 the show "Gauguin e gli Impressionisti. Capolavori dalla Collezione Ordrupgaard" will showcase Impressionist masterpieces from the Danish museum. TREVISO - "Da Tiziano a Van Dyck. Il Volto del '500" will be at Casa dei Carraresi from September 26 until February 3. photo: Caravaggio's The Sacrifice of Isaac in the Uffizi

Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

 

