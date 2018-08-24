No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

Sabato 25 Agosto 2018 | 08:55

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Salento, fulmine cade in spiaggia: 4 feriti, grave un 13enne
Porto Cesareo, fulmine in spiaggia: quattro feriti, grave un 13enne
pronto soccorso
Leporano, bimbo di 2 anni muore soffocato da acino d'uva. Sis 118: «Bisogna conoscere le manovre»

Europee, in Puglia è partitala corsa per le candidature
Europee, in Puglia è partita
la corsa per le candidature

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora
Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora

Foggia, ex senatore Novi travoltoe ucciso da camion dei rifiuti
Foggia, ex senatore Novi muore travolto da un furgone dei rifiuti

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri
Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana
Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato
e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante
Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta
Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta

Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia
Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra
Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi
Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo
Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo

Grandinata a Grottaglie
Forte grandinata su Grottaglie: strade impraticabili e alberi divelti

Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimboe i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua
Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimbo e i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua

No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

Expected more collaboration on Diciotti says Moavero

No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

Rome, August 24 - Italy's demand for the EU to take in 150 migrants aboard the coast guard ship Diciotti or see Rome pull its 20 billion euro contribution to the Union's budget will not lead to an Italexit but Rome will not be "fooled" on migrants, Deputy Premier and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. Di Maio's threat to stop the EU contribution unless the EU agrees to redistribute the Diciotti migrants currently being held and not being allowed to land at Catania "won't lead to an Italexit," the minister told Agoirà Estate on RAI TV. "The government is not saying it won't do its bit but we don't want to be fooled," said the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Di Maio said EU states were not respecting a July deal. "What signal do we send by caving in? It means having them ride roughshod over us. Italian citizens are asking us to make sure Italy is respected". Italy expected more collaboration from the EU on the Diciotti coast guard ship carrying 150 migrants who Rome says won't land until the EU agrees to redistribute them, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Friday. "Italy saved thousands of human lives for years and the other EU member States amply recognised that, on several occasions" he said. "We are asking for deeds and concrete acts of real solidarity to follow nice words. "The Diciotti ship saved almost 200 people," he said, referring to the 27 migrant children that have been let off the ship in Catania. "We would have expected an effective and swifter collaboration from the other EU States to arrive, as soon as possible, at the best solution". The 150 mainly Eritrean migrants stuck on board the Diciotti at Catania have started a hunger strike, Democratic Party (PD) Senator Davide Faraone said Friday. "There is tension on board and visits to inspect the migrants' conditions have been suspended," he said. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said the migrants, who have been at Catania for three days and on the ship for eight days, cannot land until the EU agrees to redistribute them. The EU must not leave Italy to cope alone with the Dicotti case, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said Friday. Demmer reiterated Berlin's general position on migration after Di Maio's budget contribution threat. "The countries particularly struck by the migratory phenomenon, and Italy is one of these, cannot be left on their own," Demmer said. "All (EU) States must collaborate and we must reach a common solution".

