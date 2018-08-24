Salvini reported for fomenting race hatred

Treviso, August 24 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Treviso has been reported for instigating race hatred, sources said Friday. Salvini, who has taken a hard line on migrants, was reported by a group of Italian citizens for statements he made in June and July, legal sources said. They cited statements including "the happy days for clandestine immigrants are over, get ready to pack your bags, in a well-mannered and tranquil way, but they must go home". Salvini has recently called migrants "gym-honed".