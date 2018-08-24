Couple nabbed in France after abducting sick daughter

Sabato 25 Agosto 2018 | 08:55

Salento, fulmine cade in spiaggia: 4 feriti, grave un 13enne
24.08.2018

Porto Cesareo, fulmine in spiaggia: quattro feriti, grave un 13enne
Tromba marina si abbatte su Ostuni

pronto soccorso
24.08.2018

Leporano, bimbo di 2 anni muore soffocato da acino d'uva. Sis 118: «Bisogna conoscere le manovre»

Europee, in Puglia è partitala corsa per le candidature
24.08.2018

Europee, in Puglia è partita
la corsa per le candidature

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora
23.08.2018

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora

Foggia, ex senatore Novi travoltoe ucciso da camion dei rifiuti
24.08.2018

Foggia, ex senatore Novi muore travolto da un furgone dei rifiuti

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri
23.08.2018

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana
24.08.2018

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato
e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante
23.08.2018

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante FOTO

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta
23.08.2018

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta FOTO

Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia
23.08.2018

Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra
23.08.2018

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi
24.08.2018

Nubifragio su Matera: le strade diventano fiumi VIDEO

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo
24.08.2018

Cavallo imbizzarrito, paura alla processione di Sant'Oronzo VD

Grandinata a Grottaglie
23.08.2018

Forte grandinata su Grottaglie: strade impraticabili e alberi divelti VIDEO

Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimboe i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua
24.08.2018

Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimbo e i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua

Livorno

Couple nabbed in France after abducting sick daughter

5-mth-old girl was set to be operated on in Florence

Couple nabbed in France after abducting sick daughter

Livorno, August 24 - A couple from Livorno were arrested in France Friday after allegedly abducting their five-month-old daughter who is gravely ill, sources said. The child had been scheduled to have an urgent and delicate operation at Florence's famed Meyer children's hospital, the sources said. The daughter had been entrusted to the care of social services. Police were put on the couple's trail after a grandmother reported them to officials. The operation in Florence had been scheduled for July 24. The mother, a 28-year-old Italian, and the father, also 28, crossed the border at Ventimiglia on July 20. The pair were arrested at Asnières-sur-Seine by French police with the help of Interpol.

25.08.2018

