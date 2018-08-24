Couple nabbed in France after abducting sick daughter

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd
Livorno, August 24 - A couple from Livorno were arrested in France Friday after allegedly abducting their five-month-old daughter who is gravely ill, sources said. The child had been scheduled to have an urgent and delicate operation at Florence's famed Meyer children's hospital, the sources said. The daughter had been entrusted to the care of social services. Police were put on the couple's trail after a grandmother reported them to officials. The operation in Florence had been scheduled for July 24. The mother, a 28-year-old Italian, and the father, also 28, crossed the border at Ventimiglia on July 20. The pair were arrested at Asnières-sur-Seine by French police with the help of Interpol.
