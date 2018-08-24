Scrapping ILVA tender still on cards says Di Maio

Rome, August 24 - SCrapping the ILVA tender won by Arcelor Mittal is still on the cards, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. "We are still verifying the public interest," he said. Di Maio said "the issue of scrapping the tender is not closed. He said Arcelor Mittal "have done well and in good faith but the State has made a mess". The consortium is set to take over the troubled steel group with its Taranto plant, the biggest in Europe, but must drive a final deal on lay-offs with trade unions. Di Maio said "the talks with the trade unions will go on and I will be at the table". The minister, who is also the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said an assessment of the case by the attorney general's office would be made public by September 7.