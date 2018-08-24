No Italexit but won't be 'fooled' on migrants says Di Maio

Venerdì 24 Agosto 2018 | 13:47

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora
23.08.2018

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora

«Violentata da mio padre, ho avuto una figlia da lui»
22.08.2018

«Violentata da mio padre, una figlia da lui»: donna denuncia abusi per 20 anni

Bari, concordato Matarrese a rischioI commissari: niente soldi ai creditori
23.08.2018

Bari, concordato Matarrese a rischio. I commissari: niente soldi ai creditori

Ilva, nuovo appello a Di Maio «A noi va bene il piano Mittal»
22.08.2018

Ilva, bufera su Di Maio: «La gara è illegittima ma non si può annullare» Melucci: dichiarazioni imbarazzanti

Bari, spie, «donnine» e infine le suore: ecco le tre stagioni di Villa Suppa
23.08.2018

Bari, spie, «donnine» e infine le suore: ecco le tre stagioni di Villa Suppa

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri
23.08.2018

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante
23.08.2018

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante FOTO

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca
22.08.2018

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca

Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia
23.08.2018

Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta
23.08.2018

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta FOTO

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra
23.08.2018

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

Grandinata a Grottaglie
23.08.2018

Forte grandinata su Grottaglie: strade impraticabili e alberi divelti VIDEO

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Nubifragio su Massafra, strade allagate e caos VD
Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia
22.08.2018

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia VIDEO

Rome

No Italexit but won't be 'fooled' on migrants says Di Maio

Expected more collaboration on Diciotti says Moavero

No Italexit but won't be 'fooled' on migrants says Di Maio

Rome, August 24 - Italy's demand for the EU to take in 150 migrants aboard the coast guard ship Diciotti or see Rome pull its 20 billion euro contribution to the Union's budget will not lead to an Italexit but Rome will not be "fooled" on migrants, Deputy Premier and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. Di Maio's threat to stop the EU contribution unless the EU agrees to redistribute the Diciotti migrants currently being held and not being allowed to land at Catania "won't lead to an Italexit," the minister told Agoirà Estate on RAI TV. "The government is not saying it won't do its bit but we don't want to be fooled," said the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Di Maio said EU states were not respecting a July deal. "What signal do we send by caving in? It means having them ride roughshod over us. Italian citizens are asking us to make sure Italy is respected". Italy expected more collaboration from the EU on the Diciotti coast guard ship carrying 150 migrants who Rome says won't land until the EU agrees to redistribute them, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Friday. "Italy saved thousands of human lives for years and the other EU member States amply recognised that, on several occasions" he said. "We are asking for deeds and concrete acts of real solidarity to follow nice words. "The Diciotti ship saved almost 200 people," he said, referring to the 27 migrant children that have been let off the ship in Catania. "We would have expected an effective and swifter collaboration from the other EU States to arrive, as soon as possible, at the best solution". The 150 mainly Eritrean migrants stuck on board the Diciotti at Catania have started a hunger strike, Democratic Party (PD) Senator Davide Faraone said Friday. "There is tension on board and visits to inspect the migrants' conditions have been suspended," he said. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said the migrants, who have been at Catania for three days and on the ship for eight days, cannot land until the EU agrees to redistribute them.

